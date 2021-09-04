CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany wants Apple to offer iPhone updates and parts for 7 years

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartphone producers including Apple should be required to provide security patches and spare parts for iPhones and other devices for seven years, according to a proposal from the German government to the European Union, in a bid to make the product category better for the environment. The German federal government...

Why Germany’s Push for 7-Year Repairs and Spares Is So Important

Germany has urged the EU to force mobile device makers to ensure seven years of security updates and spare parts availability. Recently, the European Commission proposed a five-year minimum for the same things, but Germany wants to go longer. That’s no surprise for people living in Germany, which already has a minimum two-year warranty period for new purchases, and a one-year warranty for used goods. But will this seven-year plan actually make repairing our gadgets easier? Will phone and tablet designs have to change to accommodate it? Or will nothing really change?

