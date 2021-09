The Auburn Tigers will be without several playmakers, and could be without a few more in Saturday’s matchup against Alabama State, as the Tigers look to open the season 2-0. Per Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson, Auburn running back Shaun Shivers isn’t expected to play as he has been isolated due to health and safety protocols. Wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson isn’t expected to play due to a minor ankle injury. Wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will dress out, but for the second week in a row, will not play as he waits to be cleared to play after returning from missed time due to health and safety protocols.