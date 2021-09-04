CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sloane Stephens calls harassing messages after US Open loss 'exhausting and never ending'

By Aishwarya Kumar
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Sloane Stephens opened up about online abuse and harassment on her Instagram account Saturday, saying that "this type of hate is so exhausting and never ending." Stephens, who lost in three sets to Angelique Kerber on Friday after taking the first set, shared in her Instagram stories that angry strangers sent more than 2,000 abusive messages to her Instagram account because they were "upset by yesterday's result."

www.espn.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Harassing#Us Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals She Has ‘Never’ Cheated on a Partner Amid Jonathan Owens Romance

Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.
TennisAOL Corp

Venus Williams, 41, responds to pressure she faces to start a family: ‘I’m not desperate’

Venus Williams has a long list of accomplishments — on top of her nearly three-decade-long tennis career, she holds two degrees that she's earned on the side and has launched three companies along the way. But at 41, the athlete is still facing pressure to settle down in a more traditional way, with a significant other and children of her own — something that she's in no rush to do.
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother Frankie Lons to Rest, Releases Doves and Balloons at Funeral Service

Keyshia Cole laid her mother Frankie Lons to rest on Saturday, and shared a touching Instagram post with fans shortly after the funeral. “We will miss you,” the “Heaven Sent” songstress wrote in her caption on Monday. She reflected on her final farewell to Lons and added, “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time, I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da (bank emoji).”
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel Everett’s SHOCKING New Look, Nose Job?

The Family Chantel is set to return for another season next month. Chantel’s sister Winter will be sporting a new fierce look. Yet, she won’t be the only Everett who might look slightly different. It appears the main star of the show, Chantel may have had her own transformation in the form of a nose job. The before and after pictures definitely seem to show a bit of tweaking. Feel free to judge for yourself.
Richmond, TXtheboxhouston.com

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes Morr’s Death

It’s a cold world and but the internet truly has no heart. Cardi B checked folks who showed no sympathy for an Instagram model’s passing. As spotted on Madam Noire the Bronx bombshell made it clear that all lives matters, including social media vixens. On Sunday, August 19 Jenae Gagnier, aka Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead at her Richmond, Texas home. Along with her body was another fatality which was Kevin Alexander Accorto.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy