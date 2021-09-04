Watch: Jahan Dotson Gets WIDE OPEN for the First Penn State Touchdown of the Season
After a first half full of offense to make your eyes bleed, the Nittany Lions looked like a different team to start the second half. Sean Clifford stood tall in the pocket and delivered accurate pass after accurate pass, with a pair of Parker Washington screen passes to establish the drive. Then, with the Badger defense reeling, star receiver Jahan Dotson found himself WIDE open behind the entire Wisconsin defense and walked in for the 49-yard touchdown.www.roarlionsroar.com
