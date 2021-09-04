CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jahan Dotson Gets WIDE OPEN for the First Penn State Touchdown of the Season

By Nick Polak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a first half full of offense to make your eyes bleed, the Nittany Lions looked like a different team to start the second half. Sean Clifford stood tall in the pocket and delivered accurate pass after accurate pass, with a pair of Parker Washington screen passes to establish the drive. Then, with the Badger defense reeling, star receiver Jahan Dotson found himself WIDE open behind the entire Wisconsin defense and walked in for the 49-yard touchdown.

State College, PAabc17news.com

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson still focused on improvement

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson is expecting a big year in his final season for Penn State. The wide receiver says he was motivated by last season’s 4-5 finish. Dotson believes he’s improved in all areas. The 19th-ranked Nittany Lions open the season Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin. Dotson led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He’s worked on getting faster and shaved a few tenths of a second off his 40-yard dash time.
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

The Biggest Storylines to Watch at Penn State This Season

In 2005, former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson left Chicago and the Big Ten media days feeling salty. He firmly believed that the Lions could contend for a conference title despite the lingering shadow of a 4-7 season that included six consecutive losses. Robinson was right, leading the Lions to...
College SportsOnward State

Jahan Dotson ‘Excited’ For Daunting Top-25 Road Battle In Season Opener

In just three short days, No. 19 Penn State football will open its season against No. 12 Wisconsin in a highly anticipated matchup between two nationally ranked powers. Although the start of the season will be defined by college football’s return to normalcy, immediately facing such a potent conference opponent on the road is anything but typical for the Nittany Lions. In fact, Penn State has not played a top-25 foe to open a season since No. 2 Miami invaded Beaver Stadium in 2001 and left with a 33-7 win.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Penn State finally opens scoring vs. Wisconsin with huge TD to Jahan Dotson

It took two quarters (and then some), but we finally have our first points of Penn State’s 2021 season!. The Nittany Lions are opening the year in Madison with a top-20 clash against Wisconsin, and it was all defense in the first half. Neither team was able to find the scoreboard with Penn State coming away with a clutch blocked field goal attempt at the end of one long drive.
Alabama StateEleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Scores 94-Yard Touchdown in First Game at Alabama

It didn't take long for Jameson Williams to make a big play for Alabama. In his very first game with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio State this offseason, Williams used his elite speed to turn a deep ball from new Alabama quarterback Bryce Young into a 94-yard touchdown, already tying him for the second-longest touchdown reception in Alabama history.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Penn, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State football recruiting podcast: Nittany Lions have bright future in backfield with commits Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen

STATE COLLEGE — At various points in its history, Penn State has been known for producing top players at a variety of positions. Obviously, linebacker is the most prominent. But in recent years, an impressive group of running backs, highlighted by Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders, has worn the blue and white with great success.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Tylan Wallace catches first NFL touchdown

During his four seasons with Oklahoma State, Tylan Wallace got very familiar with the end zone. On Saturday, Wallace finally familiarized himself with the end zone at the NFL level and caught his first touchdown of the preseason slate. With the Baltimore Ravens leading the Washington Football Team, 30-3 in...

