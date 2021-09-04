Rays vs. Twins: Wander Franco back in the lineup

Wander Franco, left, was back on the field for pre-game work and back in the lineup for the Rays on Saturday after sitting out the previous day. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays take on the Twins this afternoon and have rookie shortstop Wander Franco back in the lineup.

Franco left Thursday’s game against the Red Sox after a seventh-inning walk due to what the Rays said was a headache, then sat out Friday. He was examined several times by doctors and went through a battery of tests, including for concussion symptoms, and was cleared to return Saturday, including approval by MLB and players union medical officials.

The Rays will have Chris Archer on the mound as they seek to beat the Twins for a second straight game and improve their AL-best record of 85-50. Archer is making his third start since returning from an April forearm injury and looking to build on the four innings he worked Sunday in Baltimore.

The Twins are starting lefty Andrew Albers, who is making his third appearance since a mid-August return to the majors.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Twins:

