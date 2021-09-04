Oshkosh Public Library to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Tuesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library will be offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in its building every Tuesday morning starting on September 7. The Library shares this opportunity was made possible due to it being added to the Regional Vaccine Tour. The vaccine tour, which started in June through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and the public health departments from Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties, aims to offer two free vaccine clinic locations within these counties every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.