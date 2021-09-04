CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson connect for long touchdown

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxKcg_0bmmS59u00
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a midst of a defensive battle, Penn State finally broke through on their first drive of the second half when quarterback Sean Clifford found a wide open Jahan Dotson for the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown of 2021.

A huge change of pace in a game that’s been all defense thus far. Evidently, Penn State switched up their game-plan at halftime, leading to a beautiful touchdown connection.

On the drive, Clifford threw the football on each play. Including the touchdown, the Penn State quarterback was 4/4 for 86 yards on the drive.

Penn State is on the road attempting to pull the upset against Wisconsin to begin their season. This morning on College GameDay, Desmond Howard and Kane Brown selected the Nittany Lions, while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit went with the Badgers.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Sean Clifford
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#College Gameday#American Football#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Penn State#Fox College Football#Cfbonfox#College Gameday#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Penn, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin ‘excited’ about offense; Sean Clifford has a believer in Jaquan Brisker, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature James Franklin’s thoughts on his new-look offense and why safety Jaquan Brisker believes Sean Clifford will be the nation’s top quarterback this season. Blue-White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer led a post-Wednesday practice notebook with Franklin’s thoughts on the installation of Mike Yurcich’s offense. The group...
State College, PAabc17news.com

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson still focused on improvement

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson is expecting a big year in his final season for Penn State. The wide receiver says he was motivated by last season’s 4-5 finish. Dotson believes he’s improved in all areas. The 19th-ranked Nittany Lions open the season Saturday at No. 12 Wisconsin. Dotson led the team with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He’s worked on getting faster and shaved a few tenths of a second off his 40-yard dash time.
Penn, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Penn State's quarterback quandary: How good will Sean Clifford be with his new mentor?

More than anything, Penn State fans want to see what their returning quarterback looks like in Saturday's opener. And with that, they will begin judging his new leader. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's most visible duty upon arriving at Penn State this winter was to groom returning QB Sean Clifford into his best self. Some would say, "Fix him," after the leader struggled so suddenly and thoroughly in last season's abysmal beginning.
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

Penn State players back-handspringed their way out of Camp Randall Stadium following a 16-10 win over Wisconsin and aren't far from entertaining Auburn on a Whiteout night at Beaver Stadium. In between, the No. 11 Nittany Lions host Ball State in a game that appeared more compelling before Week 1....
College SportsOnward State

Jahan Dotson ‘Excited’ For Daunting Top-25 Road Battle In Season Opener

In just three short days, No. 19 Penn State football will open its season against No. 12 Wisconsin in a highly anticipated matchup between two nationally ranked powers. Although the start of the season will be defined by college football’s return to normalcy, immediately facing such a potent conference opponent on the road is anything but typical for the Nittany Lions. In fact, Penn State has not played a top-25 foe to open a season since No. 2 Miami invaded Beaver Stadium in 2001 and left with a 33-7 win.
College Sportschatsports.com

Giger's Game Breakdown: It's all on Sean Clifford

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Sean Clifford is the most important player in college football to his team. No, he's not the best player in college football this season. But we're talking relative value here. If Penn State's third-year starting quarterback plays really well, this could be a 10-win season -- perhaps...
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Penn State finally opens scoring vs. Wisconsin with huge TD to Jahan Dotson

It took two quarters (and then some), but we finally have our first points of Penn State’s 2021 season!. The Nittany Lions are opening the year in Madison with a top-20 clash against Wisconsin, and it was all defense in the first half. Neither team was able to find the scoreboard with Penn State coming away with a clutch blocked field goal attempt at the end of one long drive.
Advocacysaturdaytradition.com

Sean Clifford using Cameo appearances to donate to good cause

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is using a newfound NIL opportunity in a thoughtful way. Clifford recently announced that he’s donating all of the proceeds from his Cameo account to charity during the 2021 season. Clifford is donating the proceeds to the Brothers and Sisters of America organization, who’s goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy