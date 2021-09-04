WATCH: Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson connect for long touchdown

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a midst of a defensive battle, Penn State finally broke through on their first drive of the second half when quarterback Sean Clifford found a wide open Jahan Dotson for the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown of 2021.

A huge change of pace in a game that’s been all defense thus far. Evidently, Penn State switched up their game-plan at halftime, leading to a beautiful touchdown connection.

On the drive, Clifford threw the football on each play. Including the touchdown, the Penn State quarterback was 4/4 for 86 yards on the drive.

Penn State is on the road attempting to pull the upset against Wisconsin to begin their season. This morning on College GameDay, Desmond Howard and Kane Brown selected the Nittany Lions, while Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit went with the Badgers.