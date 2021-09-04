WATCH: Tennessee transfer delivers devastating hit for Oklahoma

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Late in the first half of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Tulane game, Tennessee transfer safety Key Lawrence leveled Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt.

Lawrence was originally flagged for targeting after Pruitt’s helmet popped off, but the ruling was later overturned as replay showed Lawrence hit Pruitt in the midsection.

At halftime, Oklahoma leads Tulane 37-14. After a slow start, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler returned to form in the second quarter, leading the Sooners to 30 unanswered points before halftime. Through two quarters, Rattler is 20-25 for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray have combined for 81 rushing yards and one touchdown. Second-year receiver Marvin Mims has four catches for 102 yards.

Oklahoma has seen contributions from true freshmen early as quarterback Caleb Williams ran in a touchdown from one-yard out, while wide receiver Mario Williams has five catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Sooners defense bringing the heat

Defensively, sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes and true freshman pass rusher Clayton Smith have flashed. Grimes forced a fumble soon after Lawrence’s hit, while Smith recovered a fumble earlier in the half. Through two quarters, Oklahoma’s defense has already forced three fumbles.

After taking a 14-7 lead with 4:44 left in the first quarter, Tulane last five drives of the first half ended in two punts and three fumbles. Quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 133 yards and one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Tyrick James leads the team with two receptions for 54 yards.

Key Lawrence saw action in ten games last season at Tennessee, recording eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Coming out of high school, Key Lawrence was a four-star prospect in the 2019 cycle from Ensworth (TN.). As a senior, Lawrence had 37 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the TSWA Division II Class AAA All-State Team his junior and senior seasons.