With training camps set to open in a couple of weeks, time is running out for the Buffalo Sabres to trade Jack Eichel. Eichel has made it clear he does not want to play in Buffalo any longer, but his trade request so far has led to nothing. So, what happens if he's still a member of the Sabres when training camp opens and he's expected to report to the team? The Athletic's John Vogl, who has covered the Sabres for years, has given a full breakdown.