CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Kentucky Hospital Employees Sue Over Vaccine Mandate as ICU Beds Fill Up

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Employees of one of Kentucky’s largest hospitals have sued their employer after it implemented a coronavirus vaccine mandate. In a lawsuit filed in Kentucky federal court, the 40 employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare insisted on their right to refuse vaccinations and said they would not be “coerced to participate in a medical experiment,” alleging that the vaccines’ efficacy is unproven despite broad expert consensus to the contrary. Coronavirus cases in Kentucky are surging due to the more contagious Delta variant and filling healthcare facilities to capacity, as they are across much of the South. Almost 90 percent of ICU beds in Kentucky were full on Friday as the state notched its fourth-highest daily increase in COVID cases. St. Elizabeth did not comment on the suit.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Care#St Elizabeth Healthcare#Icu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StateKTVN.com

Police in Oregon May be Exempt From Employee Vaccine Mandate

Portland city officials because of new guidance may exempt the police bureau from an order that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city attorney’s office said Tuesday the order requiring police to be vaccinated was now legally dubious because of new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
Oklahoma StateEnid News and Eagle

Oklahoma City hospitals report no ICU beds available

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The four largest hospitals in Oklahoma City on Monday said they either have no intensive care bed space available or no space for COVID-19 patients as the delta variant-fueled surge in coronavirus cases has increased hospitalizations in the state. Mercy, Integris and SSM Health said they...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

ICU beds filled to capacity as cases rise

OKLAHOMA CITY – The climbing number of COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma pushed the seven-day average of new cases to 2,806 Monday, the highest level since January. Those cases are filling hospital beds across the state. Four Oklahoma City health systems have joined forces to provide regular updates on COVID-19 case...
Portland, ORseattlepi.com

Police, firefighters sue Gov. Brown over vaccination mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of police and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown over her mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for state workers. The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, says the plaintiffs are the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath County, KOIN-TV reported.
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

U.S Army Veteran Who Earned a Purple Heart in Afghanistan Dies Waiting for Hospital Care; ICU Beds Filled with COVID Patients in Texas

After becoming very ill, U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson was taken to the emergency room at Bellville Medical Center just a few steps from his home, where he was diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis. Despite being a treatable condition and doctors saying he needed immediate treatment, Bellville could not take Daniel...
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

Virus: Just 90 adult ICU beds still available in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Just 90 adult intensive care beds are available in Kentucky as strained hospitals confront the surging delta variant of the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Thursday. He called that a record of the pandemic. Only 188 beds were available Tuesday. "Our hospital situation has never been...
Princeton, WVptonline.net

Virus surge taking up all available ICU beds at hospital

PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital has no ICU beds available because of the increase in COVID-related patients, and the problem is being experienced all around the state. Karen Bowling, PCH President and CEO, said recently when patients are admitted to the hospital and need to be in an ICU unit,...
Little Rock, ARKATV

Arkansas Department of Health says mu variant found in the state

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The coronavirus is mutating at an alarming rate. Health officials are now looking at the mu variant. The Arkansas Department of Health said that as of Wednesday, there have been five cases of the variant reported in the state. The earliest case goes back to the spring, and the most recent case was recorded in August.
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy