Kentucky Hospital Employees Sue Over Vaccine Mandate as ICU Beds Fill Up

Employees of one of Kentucky’s largest hospitals have sued their employer after it implemented a coronavirus vaccine mandate. In a lawsuit filed in Kentucky federal court, the 40 employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare insisted on their right to refuse vaccinations and said they would not be “coerced to participate in a medical experiment,” alleging that the vaccines’ efficacy is unproven despite broad expert consensus to the contrary. Coronavirus cases in Kentucky are surging due to the more contagious Delta variant and filling healthcare facilities to capacity, as they are across much of the South. Almost 90 percent of ICU beds in Kentucky were full on Friday as the state notched its fourth-highest daily increase in COVID cases. St. Elizabeth did not comment on the suit.