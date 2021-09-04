Newly Launched Wallstreetbets Defi App Aims to 'Take Over Traditional Financial Markets'
At the beginning of 2021, a trend ignited by the creators of the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets caused the whole world to focus on retail traders in the stock market purchasing so-called dead stocks like AMC, GME, and others. The hype behind the Wallstreetbets group has fizzled in the last few months, but a group that claims to represent the Wallstreetbets community has started a decentralized finance (defi) project called wsbdapp.com. The Wallstreetbets application provides traders with the ability to swap synthetic stocks backed by blockchain tech.news.bitcoin.com
Comments / 0