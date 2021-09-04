Newly Launched Wallstreetbets Defi App Aims to 'Take Over Traditional Financial Markets'

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. STOs are bridging the gap between the traditional money market and the new era of digital currencies, by tokenizing traditional investment types, such as stocks, bonds and commodities. Tokenizarion of an asset is among one of the most powerful ways to express and manage an asset, where it is represented directly on the blockchain in the form of a token. This allows for error free transactions that are automatically reconciled and authenticated on the blockchain, with no human mediation. An STO, which is a Security Token Offering works in the same way as an ICO, except that investors' funds are represented through security tokens, rather than traditional cryptocurrency.