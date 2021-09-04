CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newly Launched Wallstreetbets Defi App Aims to 'Take Over Traditional Financial Markets'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of 2021, a trend ignited by the creators of the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets caused the whole world to focus on retail traders in the stock market purchasing so-called dead stocks like AMC, GME, and others. The hype behind the Wallstreetbets group has fizzled in the last few months, but a group that claims to represent the Wallstreetbets community has started a decentralized finance (defi) project called wsbdapp.com. The Wallstreetbets application provides traders with the ability to swap synthetic stocks backed by blockchain tech.

Marketsinvesting.com

Balancer and WallStreetBets (WSBDApp) Partner to Launch ETPs, Effectively Scaling DeFi Investing

Balancer Protocol, the leading platform for programmable liquidity, and the WSBDApp, the blockchain-based trading platform connected to the iconic WallStreetBets grassroots movement, announced today a strategic collaboration to launch WSBDApp’s novel exchange-traded portfolios (ETPs) on Balancer V2. These decentralized portfolios align with WallStreetBets’ deep-seated belief in the “little guy” retail investor and aim to scale decentralized finance (DeFi) investing by hedging against inflation with a community-selected basket of fiat-linked crypto stablecoins, tokenized commodities, and crypto native assets. With portfolio compilation determined, voted upon, and rebalanced by the WSBDApp community, this initiative will further expand the possibilities of DeFi and increase crypto exposure to crypto-native and traditional investors alike.

