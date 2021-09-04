Walking 7K steps per day cuts death risk in middle-aged adults, UMass Amherst study says

Here's a new reason to count your steps.

Walking 7,000 steps a day reduces the risk of death in middle-aged adults by up to 70%, according to new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

That's about three miles.

The study followed 2,100 adults who wore a device on their hip to measure their steps for nearly 10 years.

The reduced risk was seen in both men and women and in both Black and white study participants.

Researchers also noted that taking 10,000 steps per day did not result in a lower mortality risk. Step intensity was also not associated with mortality.