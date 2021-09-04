CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Walking 7K steps per day cuts death risk in middle-aged adults, UMass Amherst study says

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGFlp_0bmmQgbq00

Here's a new reason to count your steps.

Walking 7,000 steps a day reduces the risk of death in middle-aged adults by up to 70%, according to new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

That's about three miles.

The study followed 2,100 adults who wore a device on their hip to measure their steps for nearly 10 years.

The reduced risk was seen in both men and women and in both Black and white study participants.

Researchers also noted that taking 10,000 steps per day did not result in a lower mortality risk. Step intensity was also not associated with mortality.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open .

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Amherst#Umass Amherst#Jama Network Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking a Cup of This a Day Can Slash Your Stroke Risk, New Study Says

You may think that because a stroke tends to happen suddenly, there's nothing you can do to prevent it. But the reality is, everything from what you eat to how you sleep can affect your stroke risk, which is why there's no better time than the present to make some changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four simple steps you should follow when it comes to stroke prevention, known as the ABCS: Take Aspirin, control your blood pressure, control your cholesterol, and quit smoking. But new research has found that adding one drink to your routine can also slash your risk of a stroke by more than 20 percent, as long as you consume it in moderation. Read on to find out what you should be sipping on more regularly!
PharmaceuticalsWJBF.com

Double vaccination cuts the risk of long COVID in half, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Double vaccinations, or following up by getting your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, can cut the chances of developing “long hauler” symptoms in half for people who get a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Researchers with King’s College London say the vaccine is key to preventing new cases...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Aspirin could cut cancer death by 20%, study finds

In a recent study published in ecancermedicalscience, researchers found patients with a wide range of cancers who take aspirin as part of their treatment could help to reduce their risk of death by 20%. They carried out a systematic review of 118 published studies in patients with 18 different cancers.
FitnessEurekAlert

Steps per day matter in middle age, but not as many as you may think

Walking at least 7,000 steps a day reduced middle-aged people’s risk of premature death from all causes by 50% to 70%, compared to that of other middle-aged people who took fewer daily steps. But walking more than 10,000 steps per day – or walking faster – did not further reduce...
HealthWJBF.com

Cannabis use doubles heart attack risk among young adults, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Adults under the age of 45 may be doubling their risk of suffering a heart attack if they use cannabis, a new study reveals. Researchers in Canada have discovered that, even after accounting for other habits like drinking, smoking, and vaping, cannabis users see a noticeable uptick in heart attack cases compared to non-users.
FitnessMedscape News

Walking 7000 Steps per Day May Reduce Mortality Risk

For middle-aged individuals, walking at least 7,000 steps per day may reduce mortality risk up to 70%, based on prospective data from more than 2,000 people. Findings were consistent regardless of race or sex, and step intensity had no impact on mortality risk, reported lead author Amanda E. Paluch, PhD, of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and colleagues.
FitnessMedical News Today

Taking 7,000 steps or more a day may lower mortality risk

One way to measure physical activity is to look at the number of steps a person takes each day. New research suggests that people who take 7,000 steps or more each day may have a lower mortality risk than those who take fewer steps. Lifestyle recommendations from public health officials...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

COVID-19 test caused man's 9-month-long brain fluid leak

A man's persistently runny nose following a COVID-19 test wasn't caused by allergies as he suspected, but rather cerebrospinal fluid leaking from his brain, according to a new report. The man, who lives in the Czech Republic, received a COVID-19 nasal swab test in March 2020 after he had contact...
FitnessHealthline

How 7,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Your Risk of Early Death

Researchers say walking 7,000 steps a day can lower your risk of death by 50 percent to 70 percent. Their study matches up with the American Heart Association’s recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise per week. If you get bored with walking, you can switch off with other exercises such...
Posted by
Darshak Rana

“Walking 10,000 Steps a Day” Is a Trap.

A 1960s clever marketing stunt created the wrong fitness metric. To stay healthy, you need to walk much less, according to research. It’s a nice, round number, with which we’ve increasingly associated our fitness. You are here that means either you’re following the 10,000 steps rule or striving for it.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Fewer U.S. adults getting malignant brain tumors, study says

Malignant brain tumor rates are declining among U.S. adults, but patients still have a low chance of survival, a new study finds. The researchers also found that rates of noncancerous tumors are on the rise, likely due to increased awareness and improvements in diagnosis. "Although the molecular understanding of how...
EducationPosted by
SlashGear

Another study finds retirement age may influence dementia risk

For many people, their careers play an important role in staying active and mentally engaged — two things that can potentially decrease drastically upon retirement, which may include excessive passive mental activities like watching TV and a sedentary lifestyle. Back in 2019, a study found that retiring at an early age may increase the rate at which older adults develop dementia. A new study underscores this, exploring how delaying retirement can influence dementia risk in a positive way.
Public HealthWebMD

Delta Variant Doubles Hospitalization Risk, Study Says

Aug. 30, 2021 -- People who contract the Delta variant have double the risk of hospitalization, as compared with earlier versions of the coronavirus, according to a new study published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Based in England, the large study found that the Delta variant led to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy