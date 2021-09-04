CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden To Survey Ida Storm Damage In Queens And Manville, New Jersey

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) President Biden will travel to New York City and New Jersey next week to survey the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida , the White House said Saturday.

Biden will travel to Queens and Manville , New Jersey on Tuesday, CBS News reported , after visiting Louisiana , which was battered by the hurricane.

The storm killed 13 people in New York City. Most victims were stuck in flooded basement apartments in Queens .

In Manville, several flooded homes and a banquet hall exploded due to gas leaks . The areas were inaccessible to fire crews because of severe flooding.

IDA RESOURCES: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More

Manville’s emergency management director estimated at least 100 homes in the community are uninhabitable.

#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#The White House#Cbs News
