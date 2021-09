Okay, we were already expecting some cool thing ahead of this Sunday's one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. But to go along with a look at the finale's cold open that adds a ton more context to what we've seen previously (and why this could be a very ugly standoff between Rick and Morty), we have a look at a live-action Rick and Morty scene filmed for what we're assuming was to also help Adult Swim celebrate its 20th anniversary (I know, right?). Except this is the one that ties all of the Rick and Morty & Back to the Future comparison strings together. Which is a fancy way of saying that if you ever wondered if Christopher Lloyd could go from Doc Brown to Rick Sanchez, we have the proof that the answer is "YES!" below.