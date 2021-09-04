CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Recent Life-changing Experience Inspired Dwayne Boggs to Champion a Cause: Childhood Cancer Awareness

By Holly Reed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Boggs of Boggs Inspection Services was diagnosed with cancer in December of 2020. Throughout the uncertainty that comes with a cancer diagnosis, the sickness brought on by treatments, and finally a hopeful recovery, one thought continued to recur in his mind. “I thought, ‘this is so difficult for me, being an adult, what would this experience be like for a child facing cancer?’” says Dwayne. That thought inspired him to take action. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, Boggs Inspection Services will be giving a portion of every inspection to help support children and their families as they fight cancer through the Rachel Henley Foundation.

