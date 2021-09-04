Josh Primo signs his first big endorsement with Nike

It has been quite a summer for rookie Josh Primo. Not only did the Spurs surprise him and rest of the basketball word by selecting the 18-year-old 12th overall in the draft, but it has been lucrative as well. He signed his first NBA contract, got a chance to show at the bare minimum that he might be worth the risk with an intriguing Summer League showing, got his NBA rookie card, and now he has signed his first big endorsement with Nike. According to Jeff Garcia of KENS5: