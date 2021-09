Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, who is at the Venice Film Festival gap financing market with the documentary “Kabul Melody,” says the lives of more than 150 students of Kabul’s National Institute of Music (ANIM) are at risk after armed Taliban guards shuttered the school and smashed all the musical instruments inside. A few days after the Taliban occupied Kabul “they went to the school and smashed all the instruments,” says Mani who has been making a documentary about the school for the past five years and managed to leave Afghanistan before this happened. But while some of the students at ANIM ––...