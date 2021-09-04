Colorado chain law in effect well before winter; CDOT reminds drivers to be prepared

DENVER (KDVR) – While Labor Day weekend is all about soaking up the last bits of summer, CDOT is reminding drivers that your vehicle should already be ready for winter. “We know weather can change. If you remember last year, I think it was the day after Labor Day, we had a major snowstorm. It really caught people by surprise, so you just don’t know. The weather is very unpredictable here, and you need to be ready,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said.