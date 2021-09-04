CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado chain law in effect well before winter; CDOT reminds drivers to be prepared

By Ashley Michels
KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) – While Labor Day weekend is all about soaking up the last bits of summer, CDOT is reminding drivers that your vehicle should already be ready for winter. “We know weather can change. If you remember last year, I think it was the day after Labor Day, we had a major snowstorm. It really caught people by surprise, so you just don’t know. The weather is very unpredictable here, and you need to be ready,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said.

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Traffic Accident#Cdot#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy