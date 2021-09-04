Texas ban may spur tele-abortions: virtual visits, then pills

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Monday and Tuesday, the rain in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was relentless. But on Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ida retreated for a little while, the sun reappeared with a vengeance, and the humidity stubbornly hung over the Southeast. At the West Alabama Women’s Center, it was business as usual, except for one thing: The protesters who usually clustered behind a series of white poles bordering the clinic’s parking lot had not reappeared. It felt like an ominous sign on a morning when the right to abortion access was once again being decimated. “Maybe they’re out celebrating,” joked Dr. Leah Torres, the clinic’s abortion provider. Needless to say, her delivery was humorless.