SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The rodeo festivities continued Saturday as the 78th annual Elks Rodeo Parade went through the streets of Santa Maria.

The parade has over 125 entries from throughout the city.

That includes school marching bands, creative floats and antique cars driven by members of the community.

Folks lined the streets for the beginning of the parade at 8:45 a.m. to enjoy the cool air and continued tradition.

The parade is available to everyone with no entry fee.

The post The 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade continues tradition Saturday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .