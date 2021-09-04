Michigan man charged in death of tot who shot himself while playing with handgun

A Michigan man is charged in connection with the death of a toddler who this week shot himself while playing with a handgun.

Chase Dershem, 29, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of child abuse, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Friday.

The 3-year-old was playing with the gun Wednesday when it fired a single shot, striking him, at a home in Roseville, about 18 miles north of Detroit, according to the outlet.

Authorities say the tot was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to WXYZ.

“This is a very tragic incident that should have been avoided, if the weapon was properly secured,” Roseville Police Department said in a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to [the] child’s family, friends, and the first responders that responded to this tragedy.”

Police say that Dershem was at the time reportedly dating the mother of the boy and left the gun unattended and accessible to the child, the outlet reports.

An investigation is still underway.