Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: A combination of gusty winds and low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions from the afternoon through early evening, especially east of the Continental Divide. * Winds: West winds 20-25 mph with gusts in higher terrain up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8-15 percentalerts.weather.gov
