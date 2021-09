DeFi is an acronym for decentralized financial applications or, in other words, all those banking services and means of payments without an intermediary or a person centralizing these services. The applications must be open source and operate autonomously, with no particular authority in control. Protocols and information are stored on the blockchain, protected by encryption, and accessible to the decentralized network. There are more than 4 billion dollars in Value Locked (assets frozen to carry out DeFi operations) only on these platforms, corresponding to almost 50% of the market.