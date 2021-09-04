CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Five U.S. Navy helicopter crew members declared dead after crash off San Diego coast

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Saturday declared dead the five missing crew members of a helicopter that crashed off the coast of California earlier this week, as recovery operations continued.

"The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations," the Navy said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday and crashed into the Pacific Ocean 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego during routine flight operations, according to the Navy. read more

One crew member had been rescued, the U.S. Navy Third Fleet said.

The identities of the five deceased crew members were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, and an investigation into the incident was underway, the Navy said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#U S#Accident#The U S Navy#U S 3rd Fleet#The U S Navy Third Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others were battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

USS Carl Vinson, Carrier Strike Group Enter South China Sea

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group this week entered into the disputed South China Sea for the first time during its current deployment, the U.S. Navy announced. While in the South China Sea, which is claimed by China and other countries in the region, the strike...
Pittsburg, CAContra Costa Herald

Pittsburg native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Seaman Apprentice Taylor Sledge, a native of Pittsburg, California, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “I joined the Navy for my son,” said Sledge. “I also wanted more for myself, and I wanted to experience a new environment. The Navy provided those opportunities to me.”
Garden Grove, CAoc-breeze.com

Garden Grove native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Junie Delacruz-Vukovich, a native of Garden Grove, California, serves the U.S. Navy with Mine Division TWELVE operating out of San Diego, California. Delacruz-Vukovich joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Delacruz-Vukovich serves as a damage controlman. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to further my...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

A brief Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California says the aircraft experienced “side-to-side” vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31. One crewmember was rescued and five were declared dead after a search. Five sailors on the carrier deck were injured.The crash summary in a Naval Safety Center document, first reported by the Navy Times, did not include any information on what might have caused the vibrations.Michael Canders,...
Gephardt Daily

Chopper’s main rotor struck warship before crash off San Diego, Navy says

Sept. 8 (UPI) — The U.S. Navy said a utility helicopter that crashed off the cost of San Diego last week, killing five sailors on board, was experiencing vibrations before it plunged into the ocean. The Navy added the details late Tuesday in an update to the deadly accident. The...
Posted by
thedrive

Marines’ CH-53K King Stallion Lifts Stricken MH-60 Seahawk In Its First Real-World Mission

The CH-53K’s retrieval of an MH-60S Seahawk from a mountain valley is a big step for Pentagon’s most powerful helicopter. The U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter has recorded its first official fleet mission, completing the real-world retrieval of another helicopter from a mountain ridge, and marking a significant step forward for the program. While the rotorcraft, which has faced its fair share of problems in the past, is still undergoing operational assessment, the CH-53K recently undertook the mission over the course of September 4-5, although full details, and the photos seen in this feature, were released yesterday.
Fort Bragg, NCMilitaryTimes

Airborne soldiers are testing the Army’s newest squad fighting vehicle

Soldiers with the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions recently kicked the tires of the Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The ISV is being brought into the ground vehicle fleet to give ground-pounders a break, helping them cover terrain in a small insertion vehicle rather than hoofing the entire journey by foot.
Militaryabc17news.com

US Navy SEALs, Cyprus special forces hold anti-terror drill

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Operators from the U.S. navy’s elite special forces unit SEAL joined Cypriot underwater demolition soldiers in a joint drill to hone skills in countering terrorist hijackings at sea. Friday’s exercise involved teams of U.S. and Cypriot special forces operators re-taking a ship controlled by terrorists. Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said after the drill that Cyprus and the U.S. are on the same “strategic path” to ensure security and stability in a turbulent region. The U.S. decided for the first time last year to provide military education and training funding to Cyprus following Congressional approval as part of Washington’s push to enhance ties with countries in the region in order to boost security.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy