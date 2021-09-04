CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Novato, CA

Elderly Woman Crossing Novato Street Hit By Car, Killed

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yS1nk_0bmmOhHJ00

NOVATO (BCN) — An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a car while walking across the street in Novato Friday evening, police said.

Novato police said officers responded at 6:10 p.m. to reports of a collision along Center Rd. near South Novato Blvd. and found a pedestrian who had apparently been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Center.

Officers immediately began first aid before Novato Fire Protection District medics arrived to continue life-saving efforts. The 76-year-old woman was taken to a trauma facility where she died of her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said it did not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Center Rd. was closed for approximately two hours as the scene was processed.

Police did not say whether the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The victim’s identity will not be released until her family is notified. Anyone with information about the collision was encouraged to call the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Novato, CA
Accidents
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Novato, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

6 Children, 4 Adults Hurt In Oakland DUI Crash; 2 Children Critically Injured

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Ten people, including six children, were injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Oakland Thursday evening, with two children in critical condition. Oakland police said the crash happened Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 38th Ave. and International Blvd. Officers who arrived at the scene found three vehicles involved in the crash. The two children had been ejected from one the vehicles. Investigators determined a minivan with nine passengers was headed north on 38th Ave. heading toward International Blvd., while at the same time a Pontiac G6 was headed east on International...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo Police Release Dramatic Surveillance Video Of Brazen Afternoon Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Sought In Santa Cruz Neck Slashing Attack

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a man suspected in a knife attack over Labor Day weekend. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the attack took place on Sunday on the 100 block of Keystone Way around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies said the suspect approached the victim and slashed him in the neck several times before leaving the scene. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Deputies released a sketch on Friday and describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing about 5’8″ to 5’9″ with sandy blonde hair and a comb over. He was clean cut, wearing a black and red soccer jersey with yellow lettering and tan pants. Sketch of man suspected in knife attack in Santa Cruz on September 5, 2021. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702.
Gilroy, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead By Gilroy Police Ambushed Arriving Officer, Was Wanted For Attempted Murder

GILROY (CBS SF) — A man shot dead by a Gilroy police officer Wednesday was wanted for attempted murder and had called police to purportedly turn himself in, only to open fire on an officer who arrived at his location, police said Friday. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Gilroy resident David Lopez. Gilroy police said Lopez was suspected in a August 31 shooting on the 8500 block of Wren Ave. where the victim was shot multiple times at close range. The victim survived the shooting. Scene of fatal police shooting outside a U.S. Post Office at Fourth and Eigleberry streets in...
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Victim Hospitalized

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo are actively investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one male victim injured, according to police. According to a community alert issued by the San Mateo Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday at around 3 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue after a report of a person requesting assistance. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid before paramedics arrived and transported him to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide information regarding the shooting victim’s condition The San Mateo Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation and determined the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident. Police did not release any information regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel (650) 522-7662 or KRodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
Mountain View, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Quick-Thinking Mountain View Police Officer Saluted for Saving Choking Infant

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — The Mountain View Police Department on Thursday praised the heroic actions of a patrol officer who helped save an infant boy who was choking earlier this week, according to authorities. Mountain View Police Department posted about the incident late Thursday morning on its official Facebook page. On Monday evening at around 7:45 p.m., the MVPD dispatch center received a call regarding a baby boy who was choking outside the In N Out restaurant located on the 1100 block of Rengstorff Avenue. Patrol Officer Garcia happened to be in the parking lot across the street from the location...
Lafayette, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Lafayette School Crossing Guard Fatally Injured on Duty Hailed as Hero

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) — A growing memorial outside a Lafayette middle school is paying tribute to a crossing guard who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday afternoon, but not before his actions saved a child’s life. Flowers and notes decorated the spot where 45-year-old Ashley Dias was fatally struck. His mother, Gloria Dias, confirmed his identity to KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano Wednesday night. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. outside Stanley Middle School at 3455 School Street. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the two victims were hit by an SUV. There was also an extra police presence...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Woman Dies From Injuries Weeks After Being Hit By Car In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman hit by a car back in August died from her injuries Tuesday, making her the city’s 18th pedestrian death of 2021, according to San Jose Police. The woman, who police did not identify in the announcement of the death, was on the afternoon of Aug. 25. Police said a 2000 white Mercury minivan reversed and hit her near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Junction Avenue. The crash knocked the woman to the ground, causing major injuries. First responders then transferred her to a nearby hospital, where she remained until she died of her injuries Tuesday. Police said her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm her identity and notify next of kin. After the accident, the driver remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. San Jose Police did not say if the driver would be charged. Besides being the 18th pedestrian fatality, the accident was the 42nd fatal collision and the 43rd victim of 2021 in San Jose. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Arrest Suspect in Lower Haight Shooting that Blinded Victim

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect for a shooting in the Lower Haight neighborhood that left one male victim permanently blind. According to a press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, early Monday morning at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the area of Fillmore Street and Page Street regarding a shooting. Arriving officers found a 19-year-old adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Several friend were with the victim, but they were unharmed in the shooting. Officers quickly rendered aid to the...
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries Following Santa Clara Crash

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist who collided with a car in Santa Clara last week has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday. Santa Clara police said the crash happened on Aug. 31 at around 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette and Harrison streets. A 22-year-old man was ejected off his motorcycle and sustained major injuries in the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor and the crash remained under investigation. On Monday, the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the hospital. Anyone with information about the collision was encouraged to contact Santa Clara police traffic investigator Stephen Selberg at (408) 615-4764. Anonymous information can be shared by calling (408) 615-4847.
Redwood City, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Redwood City Police Arrest 2 Juvenile Suspects for Attempted Murder in Late August Shooting

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Redwood City on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrests of two juvenile suspects in connection with a shooting late last month that left the victim hospitalized. On August 26th, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Redwood City police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 1500 block of Hudson Street. Arriving officers found a 19-year old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper torso. Officers provided initial medical aid to the victim, which ultimately contributed to the victim’s survival before being transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation uncovered...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Man Stabbed To Death In San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was killed in an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a call of a person on the ground bleeding the area of Haight and Shrader streets just after 6 a.m. and found a man suffering from possible stab wounds. The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital and despite life-saving efforts he died of his injuries. The victim was not immediately identified. Other details of the investigation were not available from police. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Staff, Parents Detain Suspect Approaching Children At Santa Clara’s Bowers Elementary School

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Santa Clara man was in custody Wednesday after he allegedly got into altercations with staff members on the Bowers Elementary School campus while acting erratically and approaching children. Santa Clara police said the incident took place at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on the school campus located in the 2700 block of Barkley Ave. According to investigators, dispatch got 911 calls from parents saying a suspicious man had walked onto the campus as students were being released from school. A staff member saw the man acting erratically and approaching children. So the staff member stepped in and intercepted...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns Home In San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Pablo has prompted a multi-agency response Thursday afternoon. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said its units along with their Rodeo-Hercules/Pinole Battalion 7 partners and the Richmond Fire Department were battling the fire on the 2300 block of 19th St. in San Pablo. All the home’s residents were reported to have been evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area. Con Fire along with Battalion 7 partners and City of Richmond Fire are in fire attack on a house fire in the 2300 block of 19th, San Pablo. All residents reported evacuated. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #19thic pic.twitter.com/OuYBb76DR7 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Livermore, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Altamont Pass Brush Fire Controlled; Lane Reopened On Interstate 580

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A brush fire in the Altamont Pass area near Livermore was controlled after blocking traffic along Interstate Highway 580. The California Highway Patrol said the fire was burning along Altamont Pass between Greenville Rd. and North Flynn Rd. KCBS Radio reported the fire had the eastbound left lane of I-580 blocked just east of Greenville. Eastbound traffic was reportedly backed up to Airway Blvd. Clear! #AltamontPass a #BrushFire along #Hwy580 Eastbound has been controlled and all lanes have been opened. But traffic remains jammed thru #Livermore and #Dublin from #Hwy680. #KCBSTraffic 📷: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/clhZHjDYTB — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 7, 2021 KCBS said all lanes were reopened as of 4:27 p.m. but traffic remained backed up through Livermore.  
Piedmont, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Gas Leak Reported In Piedmont; Intersection Blocked

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A gas leak was blocking traffic in Piedmont Thursday afternoon. Alameda County authorities alerted at 12:37 p.m. of a gas main break at the intersection of Highland Ave. and Moraga Ave. There were no evacuations necessary at this time, according to the alert. Traffic along Highland Ave. was blocked between Moraga Ave and Park Way. PG&E estimates the repair will take three to five hours. There was no word on what caused the leak.
San Mateo County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Overturned Logging Truck Cleared; Hwy 92 Reopened at Skyline Boulevard

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned logging truck that blocked all lanes of Highway 92 at Lower Lakes Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in San Mateo County. 511.org initially reported that Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Upper and Lower Skyline Boulevard. One-way traffic controls were in place at the site of the accident, authorities said. Westbound Traffic is being diverted off at Lower Lakes, while eastbound SR-92 traffic is being diverted to Skyline Boulevard. Cal Fire tweeted that there was one patient with minor injuries and multiple agencies were on scene. Highway 92 is closed at Upper and Lower Skyline Blvd. due to an overturned logging truck. One patient has minor injuries. Multiple agencies are on scene. @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/UmCThhRXRj — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 7, 2021 Shortly before 3 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared and Highway 92 had reopened. UPDATE: Residual Delays on CA-92 at Lower Lakes in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 7, 2021 Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Knightsen, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Two Teens Fatally Struck By DUI Suspect In Knightsen

KNIGHTSEN (CBS SF) — Two teens were killed Saturday night after they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while walking along a road in Knightsen, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians at 8321 Byron Highway in east Contra Costa County at about 11:14 p.m. Makeshift memorial in Knightsen following deadly hit-and-run crash. (CBS) CHP Officer Brandon Correia said an 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and 16-year-old Oakley boy were at a large gathering and were walking along the road when they were hit by a 2002 Subaru Impreza. The Subaru’s driver, an 18-year-old Knightsen man, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Person Found Dead in Waters of Lake Tahoe South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A person was found dead in the waters of Lake Tahoe Tuesday, police said. South Lake Tahoe police said passersby found the male subject face down in the water about 50 feet from the shoreline. The death appears to be unrelated to the Caldor Fire, police said. There was no cause of death or positive identification immediately available. Police said the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office would take on the investigation.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Jury Convicts Man Of Rape, Multiple Felonies In Brutal 2014 Assault

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Jurors in San Francisco have convicted a man of multiple felonies, including rape and sexual battery, in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in 2014. According to District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office, 68-year-old Santana Duane West was found guilty of forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, two counts of assault and false imprisonment following a nine week trial. Prosecutors said on December 2, 2014, West accompanied the victim home and beat, sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her. He then physically restrained the woman from escaping. Hours later, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy