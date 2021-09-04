Elderly Woman Crossing Novato Street Hit By Car, Killed

NOVATO (BCN) — An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a car while walking across the street in Novato Friday evening, police said.

Novato police said officers responded at 6:10 p.m. to reports of a collision along Center Rd. near South Novato Blvd. and found a pedestrian who had apparently been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Center.

Officers immediately began first aid before Novato Fire Protection District medics arrived to continue life-saving efforts. The 76-year-old woman was taken to a trauma facility where she died of her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said it did not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Center Rd. was closed for approximately two hours as the scene was processed.

Police did not say whether the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The victim’s identity will not be released until her family is notified. Anyone with information about the collision was encouraged to call the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.