‘Jungle Cruise’ Is Perfect for Dwayne Johnson — And That’s the Problem
This new Disney film is as entertaining as it is well-made, but for The Rock, it’s far from original. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s newest film, “Jungle Cruise,” has graced Disney+ and theaters over the past few weeks and it’s been a project of interest for cinephiles everywhere. Standing on its own, the piece definitely shows promise. With a dazzling all-star cast that includes Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall, the film was meant to impress. Having garnered around $175 million in the box office, globally, it’s very clear that it accomplished that goal. However, in the grander scope of The Rock’s many acting credits, the film appears to be quite static.studybreaks.com
