Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — How to unlock the Aeon and Trickster Mythic Paths

Although many of today’s gaming enthusiasts likely do not remember or know about the Little Big Adventure games from the 1990s, those who have played them tend to think fondly of them. The 3D models combined with the 2D isometric backdrops really helped both games stand out at the time, and even today, the graphical style and overall tone have plenty of charm. Those who grew up with the Little Big Adventure duology may become overjoyed to learn that a new studio by the name of 2.21 plans to begin development on a new entry in the series sometime soon.