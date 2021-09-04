CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Navy Declares 5 Dead In California Coast Helicopter Crash

By Jason Hall
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Navy will not make the names of the five sailors public until their next of kin have been notified of their deaths.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The United States Navy#The Associated Press#Ap#Mh 60s#The Pacific Fleet#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Walton Beach, FLWPMI

Eglin AFB Airman airlifted after explosion

UPDATE: Friday, September 10, 1:45 PM: The individual was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and is in stable condition. The United States Airforce airman was airlifted for treatment after being injured in an explosion Friday morning on Eglin Air Force Base. According to the Air Force, the Airman...
Garden Grove, CAoc-breeze.com

Garden Grove native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Junie Delacruz-Vukovich, a native of Garden Grove, California, serves the U.S. Navy with Mine Division TWELVE operating out of San Diego, California. Delacruz-Vukovich joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Delacruz-Vukovich serves as a damage controlman. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to further my...
yourcentralvalley.com

Oakhurst sailor among 5 killed in helicopter crash off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy Sunday released the names of the five sailors killed when a helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego this week. One of the five killed was 29-year-old Lt. Bradley A. Foster of Oakhurst who was a pilot on board the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter when it crashed.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn native serves with Helicopter Squadron in San Diego

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Alexis, a native of Brooklyn, New York, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “I wanted to do something different than what was expected of me,” said Alexis. Alexis joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Alexis serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron...
Aerospace & Defenseouttherecolorado.com

Body found in Colorado reservoir, identified as Space Force airman

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man who drowned in Rampart Reservoir over Labor Day weekend as a Schriever Space Force Base airman. Members from Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered the body of 30-year-old Ricky Teagle on Wednesday night after he drowned in a paddle boarding accident, a release from Peterson Space Force Base said. Teagle went missing Sunday.
KCBD

Lubbock native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

SAN DIEGO, California (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 based out of Naval Base Point Loma, located in San Diego, California. Lt. Nicholas Holmes, a 2011 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago. ”I...
Militarysldinfo.com

Island Marauder 21

In August, Marine Corps Systems Command led one of the largest command and control user evaluations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. MCSC collaborated with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Navy and Coast Guard to execute Island Marauder 21. The exercise, spread across multiple training sites on Oahu, enabled nearly 500 Marines to assess communication equipment in a maritime environment and provide direct feedback to system developers.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy