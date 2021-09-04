Hurricane season, Europe travel limits, college football: 5 things to know this weekend

Biden directs TSA to double fines on travelers who won't mask up on flights. A new executive order from President Joe Biden directs the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to double the fines faced by travelers who refuse to mask up in airports and "on certain modes of public transportation." The fines take effect Friday would be $500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for repeat offenders. Children under 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt. The TSA's mask mandate, which first went into effect in February and was recently extended through Jan. 18, requires masks on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations. "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said Thursday. During his speech, the president laid out a "six-pronged strategy" focused on sweeping vaccination requirements for federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees, increasing school safety protocols and making coronavirus testing more accessible.