Hurricane season, Europe travel limits, college football: 5 things to know this weekend

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ida cleanup continues, Larry is predicted to significantly strengthen. Flooded cars and strewn debris were hauled away Friday as cleanup will continue over this weekend after Hurricane Ida battered the South and then shocked the Northeast, leaving over 60 people dead across eight states in the last week. Yet the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing down. Hurricane Larry is predicted to strengthen over the next day or two, and is expected to remain at major hurricane strength through the early part of next week, the National Hurricane Center said early Saturday morning. Significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after the holiday weekend, the Hurricane Center added.

U.S. Politics

TSA mask fines, flights out of Afghanistan, U.S. Open action: 5 things to know Friday

Biden directs TSA to double fines on travelers who won't mask up on flights. A new executive order from President Joe Biden directs the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to double the fines faced by travelers who refuse to mask up in airports and "on certain modes of public transportation." The fines take effect Friday would be $500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for repeat offenders. Children under 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt. The TSA's mask mandate, which first went into effect in February and was recently extended through Jan. 18, requires masks on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations. "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said Thursday. During his speech, the president laid out a "six-pronged strategy" focused on sweeping vaccination requirements for federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees, increasing school safety protocols and making coronavirus testing more accessible.
College Sports
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
College Sports

Q&A: What to know and expect in college football’s second season of COVID-19

College football’s second season of the coronavirus pandemic will look different than the first. Stadiums will be full, or at least closer to full, than the eerily empty seats we saw last fall. Schedules are back to normal, and we’re unlikely to see any 11th-hour adjustments, like BYU and Coastal Carolina deciding to play on a few days’ notice.
Environment

5 things you need to know this weekend

Ida strengthened into a hurricane Friday afternoon as Louisiana prepared for a direct hit Sunday afternoon or evening from the storm, which the National Hurricane Center said could reach Category 4 strength with winds estimated at 140 mph. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday evening that the storm has developed so rapidly that the city "cannot issue a mandatory evacuation because we don't have the time." The city is under a hurricane warning after the Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for portions of the Gulf Coast.
Philadelphia, PA

Heisman favorites, COVID plans and why Clemson won’t miss a beat: 50 things to know about the college football season

Alabama lost five first-rounders, and 10 draft picks overall, and is still favored to repeat as national champion. So, of course, we’re picking someone else. Texas is feeling good about itself after hiring the Tide’s offensive coordinator to run its program, Michigan will beat Ohio State or “die trying,” its coach said, and Cincinnati hopes to crash the four-team playoff. Get ready to hate the term NIL. Here are 50 things to know about the upcoming season.
College Sports

Harbaugh, Schiano, Hall on list of must-watch things this college football season

Breaking down the top five predictions and storylines for the 2021 college football season from the Post’s Zach Braziller. The fifth time will be the charm. After failing to advance in the College Football Playoffs in their first four visits, the Sooners not only reach the championship game, but win it all. Oklahoma finally has a defense capable of standing up to Alabama and Clemson, and quarterback Spencer Rattler follows up a sensational regular season with a memorable playoff to bring a national title back to Norman for the first time since 2000.
College Sports
WolverineDigest

Weekend Reactions: College Football Is Back

Saturday marked the official start to the 2021 college football season, a welcome sight for college football fans across the country who've spent more than a year waiting for their favorite sport to return to normal. While it's clear that the country is still very much in the midst of...
Michigan State

Local college teams open season this weekend

DOWAGIAC — The college football season kicks off for several area teams, including Michigan State, Western Michigan, Michigan and Notre Dame. The Spartans will travel to Evanston, Illinois to face Northwestern in a key early-season Big Ten Conference test for both schools. Western Michigan heads Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in the “Big House.”
Charlotte, NC

The College Football Weekend For North and South Carolina Teams

If you’re anything like me you’ve been looking forward to this weekend since January. College Football is FINALLY back! And unlike this time a year ago students, alumni, and fans will be in the stands cheering on their favorite teams. There are a lot of games this weekend so here is your guide to your local North and South Carolina teams.
Michigan State

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Washington, Utah, BYU live

The 2021 college football season started with a bang last week, and while the Week 2 slate does not appear to be nearly as filling, there are a number of big games for fans to sink their teeth into. The game of the day might have been played in the noon slot, as No. 12 Oregon pulled off the road upset at No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of the 2015 national title game. But the action didn't stop there. No. 10 Iowa pulled away from in-state foe No. 9 Iowa State in the first Cy-Hawk Game featuring a pair of top 10 teams in its history.
College Sports
On3.com

WATCH: The first points of the 2021 college football season

The 2021 college football season has officially arrived. Illinois and Nebraska got things underway on the first college football Saturday of the season. The first points of this college football season came in a very unique way following an impressive punt from Illinois’ Blake Hayes. The first points of the...
Florida State
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...

