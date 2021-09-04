CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

K-Indie Artists That Will Enrich and Bring Fresh Air to Your Playlists

By Karen Lu, Yale University
studybreaks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean indie music genre truly has something for all music enthusiasts, from R&B and hip-hop to rock and alternative. The rulers of the South Korean (and international) music world might be a certain seven-member group right now, but Korean music is as diverse and innovative as it is powerful, and you can look no further than the K-indie scene as evidence of that.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Winona Oak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Ambient Music#Music Industry#Music Video#Indie Music#The South Korean#Leebada#The K R B#Spot Interview#Dpr Ian#Cl#Dpr Cream#Swedish#Penomeco#Groovyroom#Bandwagon Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicApple Insider

Spotify & Delta partner, bringing popular music playlists & podcasts to the skies

Delta Airlines and Spotify have announced a partnership to begin providing popular music playlists and podcasts free to all passengers. The new announcement brings popular music playlists and 42 Spotify podcasts to the in-flight experience. The audio is licensed directly by Delta. Music playlists announced include Mood Booster, Are &...
Musickpopstarz.com

8 Acoustic K-Pop Songs to Add to Your Relaxing Playlist

1. Taeyeon - '11:11'. Released back in November 2016, Taeyeon's "11:11" is a pop ballad song that features the calm melody of an acoustic guitar. The song isn't too fast or too slow, which makes it perfect to listen to during the autumn season when you just want to snuggle up! Lyrically, the song is about a girl who reminisces making wishes with her former lover at 11:11.
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Artist Zoe Boekbinder brings passionate storytelling to CAC

On Sept. 16, folk singer and activist Zoe Boekbinger opens for musical legend Ani DiFranco at the CAC in Williamsport, Pa. Nomadic at heart and a creator at their core, Zoe Boekbinder (they/them) was born on a farm into a family of four children. While music wasn't very present in their upbringing, Boekbinder recalls some of their first memories as making up songs. For them, music is as natural and as necessary as breath, and the way they engage as an activist.
MusicPosted by
Glamour

31 Latinx Artists You Need to Add to Your Playlist ASAP

Open up your Spotify app and prepare your playlists for the influx of Latinx artists you’re about to listen to on repeat. Latinx artists have been dropping major hits and topping the charts for years. Selena Quintanilla, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira, J Balvin, Selena Gomez, Marc Antony, Santana, and more have proved there’s a massive demand for Spanish-centric music—and music by Latinx artists in general. But outside of the mainstream musicians who’ve managed to make it big, there seems to be a lack of exposure to Latinx artists across genres in the United States.
Thousand Oaks, CAmpacorn.com

Multi-band artist brings his tunes to T.O.

Chris Hillman: An Evening of Stories and Songs comes to Thousand Oaks at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Sept. 24 and 25 at the Scherr Forum, 2100 T.O. Blvd. This is the only California performance this year. The tour follows the release of Hillman’s memoir, “Time Between: My Life as...
MusicVice

Take A Daytrip made a playlist that’ll expand your musical horizons

In 2021, it’s near-impossible to work your way through an i-D playlist without coming across a track produced by Take A Daytrip. The young producer duo — friends David Biral and Denzel Baptiste — have so far worked with artists including Lil Nas X, James Blake, Dua Lipa, C. Tangana, AJ Tracey, Miley Cyrus, Serpentwithfeet, TNT Tez and Higher Brothers. Not to mention the fact that they were behind Nas X’s smash hits “Panini”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” -- co-produced with Kanye West. Naturally, Nas recruited them to exec produce the whole of his debut album (out 17 September). In fact, he just declared them “the dads” of his album baby during his headline-grabbing pregnancy shoot, before coming to the conclusion that they’re probably more like uncles.
Musicastrostyle.com

Virgo Season Playlist: Your soundtrack for Virgo season

To set the mood for this earthy cycle, we tapped AstroStyle’s resident mixmaster Jennifer Newman, AKA Astralselector on Spotify, to curate a Virgo season playlist that fits with this perfect change of season mood. As the brilliant mind behind Essential Style Feng Shui (check out her Personal Style Feng Shui...
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.7

Indies Only Playlist for September 4, 2021

We had so much new music make an appearance on the show this week! Tracks from Indies Only regulars and quite a few we've never played. Daisy the Great and Vapors of Morphine were sure fire standouts for me but I was also bobbing my head to Indigo De Sauza, Penelope Isles, Nané, Ultra Q, Orlando Weeks, Safety Town, and most everything else.
Musictheorion.com

Up-and-coming indie artist drops album of the summer

She gathers the screams of her fans and adds them in the middle of a track. She takes risks, she thinks outside the box, she writes about heartbreak. It’s hard to describe Indigo De Souza’s music. She doesn’t fit the mold you would expect an underground indie artist to fill, she can’t be put in a specific genre. De Souza manages to fuse rock, indie and funk in her sophomore album “Any Shape You Take.”
MusicPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Justin Christopher — “Embrace”

The Fresh-Faced Rapper’s Latest Single Is An Effortlessly Cool Anthem About Embracing Life’s Difficulties By Spinning Negatives Into Positives. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
Internetmusicconnection.com

nugs.net Expands Live Music Catalog

With a digital archive of more than 25,000 concerts and hundreds of on-demand videos of full shows from marquee acts like Metallica, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, Dead & Company, and Phish, nugs.net has quadrupled its collection of music since launching its first subscription streaming service in 2015. Over the past year, streaming has become a vital part of the music landscape, and nugs.net’s on-demand access to live music has been a lifeline to fans worldwide, nearly doubling its subscriber base since this time last year. The ever-expanding collection of full length, professionally recorded concerts feature some of the best live performances whether 30 years ago or yesterday, and nugs.net is proud to announce that The Hold Steady, Ziggy Marley, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have been added to the streaming platform this week, with Van Morrison joining later this month. A mix of new and archival shows from all four artists will be added to nugs.net over future months.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Meet the AI that busts open classic songs to make new tunes

Whatever kind of music you listen to, the art of remixing is an integral part of popular music today. From its earliest roots in musique concrète and dancehall artists in 60s Jamaica to the latest Cardi B remix, repurposing and rearranging songs to create new material has long been a way for musicians to discover new and exciting sounds.
Musickcrw.com

Jordan Rakei: ‘Send My Love’

Vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumental musician Jordan Rakei transmits a sonic dispatch from his London base to his family in Australia, letting them know he’s doing fine. “Send My Love” follows a shift in tone as Rakei aims to write from the heart.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Musictheithacan.org

Review: Lorde enters new era

After four years of radio silence, Lorde has returned with her third studio album “Solar Power.” A complete departure from her previous blissfully melancholic albums, “Solar Power” expresses the complications of fame and identity through an ethereal sound. The title track encapsulates the entire album. A sense of freedom and...
TechnologyAndroid Central

Spotify will fine-tune your playlists for you with new 'Enhance' feature

Spotify has introduced a new feature to make your playlists more personal. The new feature is meant to expand your new or existing playlist with song recommendations. Only Spotify Premium subscribers can access the new option. Spotify announced a new feature on Thursday designed to make your playlists more personal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy