Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — How to unlock Mythic Paths

I am what you would call an old-school Sonic fan. Yes, a fan. As often as I have questioned my love of Sonic games since their 3D debut, I always find myself eager to see what the blue blur is up to next. Indeed, despite how often Sega’s mascot franchise has run into the proverbial wall of spikes, ol’ Sonic has a way of bouncing back into my heart. Perhaps that can stand as evidence of an abusive relationship, but let’s not get too dramatic — these are family games. In a history of ups and downs, the 2010 release of Sonic Colors on the Wii stands as a series high point. For the first time, it finally felt like Sega figured out how to get Sonic to work in 3D. Over the last decade, fans have wanted the game to leave the confines of the Wii. And now it has. Sonic Colors: Ultimate remasters the original game, bringing it to the PC at long last. However, there are some speed bumps.