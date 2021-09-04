CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous — How to unlock Mythic Paths

By Jason Rodriguez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMythic Paths offer an additional layer of progression in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Compared to regular leveling in the game (i.e., killing enemies to gain XP), Mythic Paths follow a different system. The only way you’ll actually attain Mythic Ranks is by completing some of the main quests in the campaign. Likewise, there are specific requirements in order for you to unlock the actual options. Here’s our Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous guide series to help you unlock all the Mythic Paths in the game.

