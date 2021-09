The first game week of the 2021 Indiana football season is here. To commemorate the occasion, IU released its first depth chart of the fall on Monday morning. There aren’t any major surprises to report — nor are there any glaring differences between this two-deep and the one the Hoosiers released at Big Ten Media Days in July. We knew after the second full-contact scrimmage that Stephen Carr had taken the lead in the running back competition, for instance, and with so much returning experience on both sides of the ball, there wasn’t a ton of movement expected. Besides, as exciting as it is to see this particular paper published each August, it’s not exactly the most accurate predictor of who will line up for the first snaps of the season on Saturday. Time has told us as much.