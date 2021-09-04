Paramount+’s ‘Evil’ Reflects the Evolution of Scary TV Shows
This intersection of horror, suspense, procedural and crime genres highlights the best parts of its broadcast cable predecessors. When CBS announced a new show for the fall 2019 slate called “Evil,” written and created by critically acclaimed husband and wife duo Michelle and Robert King, it was surprising to say the least. Knowing the duo’s previous shows (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”), fans would be shocked when watching “Evil,” an episodic series marketed as a crime drama. But “Evil” isn’t your usual drama — it’s more of a hybrid of horror, suspense and procedural styles. It is an amalgamation of the shows that came before it, which defined or changed the way these genres are seen on broadcast and streaming television.studybreaks.com
