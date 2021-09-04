CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

7 Golden Knights Who Could Play in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Michael Vidakis
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey fans everywhere rejoiced on Friday afternoon, as the NHL and NHL Player’s Association (NHLPA) came to a formal agreement, allowing NHL players to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games this winter. I know I am not alone when I say that I had longed to see NHL’ers back in the Olympic mix once again. Some of my fondest memories as a young child were watching Team Canada dominate the Olympics (especially in 2010).

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Shea Theodore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Winter Olympics#Nhl Team#Nhl Player S Association#Nhlpa#Team Canada#Canadian#The Golden Knights#U S Olympic#Swedish#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: Where Does Nolan Patrick Fit?

“Change of scenery” trades are a common practice throughout professional sports, where a player clearly isn’t working out in one particular place but still holds enough potential to serve as an intriguing reclamation project for another team. But for as widespread as they’ve become, we haven’t seen many as bold as the Vegas Golden Knights’ swap of Cody Glass for Nolan Patrick.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Pietrangelo Contract 1 Year In: Is it Worth It?

Next month will be a year since the Vegas Golden Knights persuaded Alex Pietrangelo, a Stanley Cup-winning captain with the St.Louis Blues, to sign with them and help them in their push for their very own Stanley Cup. At the time this was considered a bold move by Vegas management, and showed that they were “all in.”
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins, Bergeron, Kuznetsov, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins held their annual preseason golf tournament on Wednesday and there were some newsworthy tidbits coming from the Bruins players that addressed the media prior to tee time. Is a new contract extension coming soon for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron? Is a Bergeron extension even a sure...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Senators, Hurricanes…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Luke Fox of Sportsnet took a look at some of the more interesting names still available on the free agent market. He offers updates on a handful of players and provides the latest information he has about their respective statuses. Meanwhile, there is some news regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, the Ottawa Senators extending their GM, and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon talks about the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Which players could play in the 2022 Olympics?

VANCOUVER, BC - APRIL 22: Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL action against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena on April 22, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks are getting geared up to begin the 2021-22 NHL regular season in just...
NHLPosted by
Chicago Sports Nation

Who Should Represent the Chicago Blackhawks in Beijing, if the NHL Participates in the Olympics?

All eyes are on Beijing 2022, Chicago Blackhawks fans!. This weekend it has been announced from ESPN Hockey reporter Emily Kaplan, that a decision on whether the league should go to Beijing in February 2022. She tweeted via Twitter; “Sources I’ve talked to suggest an agreement between NHL, NHLPA, IIHF & Olympic committee is close, just down to some final terms.”
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

NHLers Will Play In Beijing Olympics; Which Boston Bruins Will Go?

NHLers are headed to the Olympics once again and the Boston Bruins should be well-represented in Beijing. After months of negotiating and posturing between the NHL, NHLPA, and IIHF, NHLers will be playing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China next February. On Sunday, Hockey Wanderlüst, the international hockey newsletter, and its columnist Ken Yaffe, after consulting sources close to the National Hockey League, were the first to report that the NHL to the Olympics is a ‘foregone conclusion’ and that for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games, the Winter Olympics hockey tournament will feature best-on-best. Multiple reports throughout the day on Sunday confirmed the initial report fromYaffe, who used to work in the NHL offices in New York.
Northland FAN 106.5

NHL Reaches Agreement To Send Players To Olympics In Beijing

AP -- NHL players are going back to the Olympics. The league has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation to participate in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Under the agreement, the league or players are able to withdraw if coronavirus circumstances change for the worse or there's an outbreak during the season.
Hockeychatsports.com

Washington Capitals: A First Look at Who Could Play in Beijing

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The last time that the NHL allowed it’s players to compete in the Olympics was 2014. Back in Sochi, T.J. Oshie stole the show for the United States. The then 27-year-old forward became synonymous with shootout success; Oshie converted on four of his six attempts on Russian netminder Sergei Bobrovsky to lead the U.S. team to an incredible victory over Team Russia. In 2018, against the wishes of many of its players, the NHL decided not to allow them to compete in Pyeongchang.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The eventful offseason of the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights currently have two major rivals, The San Jose Sharks and cap space. The Golden Knights have had a history of performing gymnastics with their cap space. It was during the most recent NHL season that saw them face some serious cap struggles. The Knights often played down a man throughout the season as a result of their cap struggles.
NHLinquirer.com

NHL players to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics; Ivan Prororov among Flyers expected to play in Beijing

Barring complications from COVID-19, the NHL plans to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league and the players association on Friday announced an agreement with the International Hockey Federation to participate in the Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi. The agreement allows for a withdrawal if the NHL and players association believe COVID-19 conditions make participation unsafe.
NHLaudacy.com

NHL players granted permission to play in 2022 Winter Olympics

For the sixth time in the history of the Winter Olympics, National Hockey League players will be granted participation in the Olympic Games. The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have come to an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Friday to allow players in the NHL to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
NHLbleachernation.com

Which Blackhawks Could Represent Their Countries at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

We went through this back in February, but things have changed significantly since then. So we’ll have another go. On Friday morning, we learned that the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF, and IOC came to agreements for the league to send players and coaches to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, set to take place from February 4-20, 2022.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Official: NHL players to participate in 2022 Olympics in Beijing

When Pete DeBoer was announced as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the Olympics, it came with the caveat that NHL players may not go. There were still issues to work out. Those issues have been worked out, and the Golden Knights coach is going to Beijing in February. Soon, we’ll see how many of his players join him.
NHLcbslocal.com

NHL, NHLPA Announce Agreement For Participation In Beijing Winter Olympics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Some of the Pittsburgh Penguins could be competing for Olympic gold again this coming winter. In a joint statement from the NHL, NHLPA and the IIHF, the say they have come to an agreement on a break in the 2021-2022 NHL Regular Season Schedule so players can go to Beijing to compete in Winter Games.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs May Have Reason to Trade Matthews After 2021-22 Season

Howard Berger, in his Between The Posts Blog on August 3, dropped a bombshell that hasn’t seemed to have received much attention. However, we believe it’s worth both paying attention to and considering its implications. Quoting a source he claims is a “person that recently worked for Brendan Shanahan,” the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy