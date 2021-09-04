7 Golden Knights Who Could Play in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Hockey fans everywhere rejoiced on Friday afternoon, as the NHL and NHL Player’s Association (NHLPA) came to a formal agreement, allowing NHL players to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games this winter. I know I am not alone when I say that I had longed to see NHL’ers back in the Olympic mix once again. Some of my fondest memories as a young child were watching Team Canada dominate the Olympics (especially in 2010).thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0