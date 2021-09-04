5 Ways to Get More Done Every Day (Without Burning Out)

We don't know about you, but soup is king when it comes to healthy, simple eating, and nutritionists agree, further commenting that soups can be an excellent tool if you’re looking to shed some pounds: “Soups are a great vehicle for providing texture and flavor, plus diverse food groups and nutrients while helping you achieve your weight goals,” says Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, MS, RD, founder of Hispanic Food Communications, and a member of the Grain Foods Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board. “But what I love most about soups is that they are part of many traditional diets from around the world and can therefore motivate many people from other cultures to eat healthier foods — you could honestly make a healthy soup for lunch or dinner every day for a year and never run out of new things to try!”
