71 pounds gone in spite of many obstacles.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought I would share my story in case it might help or encourage anyone. I am a homeschooling mom to five children. I have Rheumatoid Arthritis and limited mobility due to my RA, SI joint dysfunction, and Digenerative disc disease, scoliosis, among other health problems. At the end of 2020, I set some goals for myself. I decided to try to walk 4k steps a day. When I started, I was using a cane and could only walk 700. But over time I was able to average 8k steps a day. I stopped eating breakfast because I don't like it. I was just eating it because I thought you were supposed to. I replaced my lunch with whole foods, and meal planned dinners and made them from scratch. I weighed my food, and that was really important. I logged my food daily, which was also important. It was hard to see progress, but I just kept going. I figured, what's the worst that could happen? So I just kept trying. Recently, my husband was involved in a terrible accident at home and passed away instantly. My world felt (and still feels) like it has been turned upside-down. Instead of letting this tragedy get the best of me, I am letting it motivate me. I have 5 children to be responsible for all on my own and I need to be capable of taking care of them. I need to be mobile and healthy. So I continue to log in every day as a measure to continue to make myself and my children a priority. I am really proud of my progress and I hope my husband is proud of me too. My journey isn't over, because I intend on making my health a priority for the rest of my (hopefully long) life.

