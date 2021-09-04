CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitlocker Disk Encryption Visibility = Not Supported

By EddieRowe
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

Bitlocker Disk Encryption Visibility = Not Supported. I am still working through our older PCs with our prior AV and disk encryption and getting over to Cortex and BitLocker. Just noticed all the systems I completed today report "Not Supported" for the Status column. Mousing over says the OS is not supported. I seem to have a handful of other systems with this same status but not all systems...we only run one version of Win10 so this is odd. The difference with these systems is they deployed with 7.4.2 rather than 7.4.1 (or older) and then upgraded.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

