Blue Jays activate Jake Lamb, option Kirby Snead

By TC Zencka
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
Jake Lamb is set to make his Blue Jays debut. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays have activated recently acquired third baseman Jake Lamb in time for Saturday’s ballgame. In a corresponding move, Kirby Snead was optioned to Triple-A, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Davidi also notes that Cavan Biggio took batting practice Saturday. That could mean a short stay for Lamb, given that Biggio has been Toronto’s regular third baseman when healthy. Biggio can move around the diamond, of course, so there might be room for both on the roster. Kevin Smith and Breyvic Valera will also be candidates to lose their roster spot when Biggio returns.

Lamb showed some versatility himself during his stint with the White Sox. He appeared at a couple of games at first and third, but mostly, he was used in the outfield corners. He was a league-average hitter in that time, slashing .212/.321/.389 in 131 plate appearances.

Snead’s time in the majors was short, but productive. He posted a 2.35 ERA across seven appearances totaling 7 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, but walked just two while striking out seven.

