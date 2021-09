Other than a few clouds over a small part of the east and southeastern portions of Central Alabama, skies are sunny across the entire area. No rain to speak of, and we will not have to worry about that for a couple of days. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s as of 10 am. Troy was at 78 degrees as the warm spot, while Sylacauga was the cool spot at 69 degrees. Birmingham was at 74 degrees.