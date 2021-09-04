CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FireWatch: McCash Fire burns 52,918 acres, 6% contained

By Tyler Ridgle
KDRV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif.– An infrared flight over the McCash Fire showed the fire is 52,918 acres. Thef ire is 6 percent contained. There are 438 people assigned to the incident. Firefighters began a small, slow firing operation Friday to secure the northern edge of the spot fire in the Buckhorn Bear area east of Elk Creek. This operation is following existing road systems and dozer line east of Cougar Creek Road. Firing will continue Saturday, if wind and weather conditions allow. Crews are also using heavy equipment to prepare a contingency line along Frying Pan Ridge, in the event the fire moves that far north.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Fire Hose#Firewatch#Fire Camp#Weather#Buckhorn Bear#Frying Pan Ridge#Chicken Ladder Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Fire burns 30 acres in Paso Robles

–A vegetation fire was contained in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon. The fire burned approximately 30 acres of what firefighters call, “light flashy fuel” near 3000 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Firefighters identified three roadside starts associated with the incident, the one larger fire in Paso Robles and two fires outside...
EnvironmentKDRV

FireWatch: Antelope Fire burns 142,484 acres, 66% contained

YREKA, Calif. -- The Antelope Fire has burned 142,484 acres and is 66% contained. Saturday, September 11 at 4 p.m., a public information briefing will be held on Facebook live. Questions can be submitted before the broadcast at 2021.antelope@firenet.gov. Saturday, crews will prioritize direct line construction, to keep the fire...
Lakeview, ORKDRV

FireWatch: Cougar Peak Fire burns 85,901 acres, 0% contained

LAKEVIEW, Ore. -- Saturday, firefighters are scouting and prepping a line, continuing north up the west side of the fire in anticipation of drying fuels for burn operations in the area. Fire behavior was relatively quite Friday, according to fire officials due to significant rainfall. On the north portion, crews...
EnvironmentKDRV

FireWatch: River Complex burns 185,624 acres, 21% contained

ETNA, Calif. -- The River Complex has burned 185,624 acres and is 21% contained. The Haypress/Summer Fire in the complex has grown to 179,684 acres. The Cronan Fire is 5,940 acres. Of the 32 original fires comprising the River Complex, only the Haypress and Summer Fires remain active. The Cronan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy