FireWatch: McCash Fire burns 52,918 acres, 6% contained

EUREKA, Calif.– An infrared flight over the McCash Fire showed the fire is 52,918 acres. Thef ire is 6 percent contained. There are 438 people assigned to the incident. Firefighters began a small, slow firing operation Friday to secure the northern edge of the spot fire in the Buckhorn Bear area east of Elk Creek. This operation is following existing road systems and dozer line east of Cougar Creek Road. Firing will continue Saturday, if wind and weather conditions allow. Crews are also using heavy equipment to prepare a contingency line along Frying Pan Ridge, in the event the fire moves that far north.