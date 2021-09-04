CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship in Rwanda. Costello played at Michigan State and then briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season. Ivory Coast will face defending champion Tunisia who beat Cape Verde by an identical score of 75-65. In a battle of former NBA centers, Tunisia’s Salah Mejri helped contain Cape Verde’s Walter “Edy” Tavares by scoring 14 points and blocking five shots. Mejri played four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.

NBAchatsports.com

Franchise milestones Luka Doncic may reach this season

Dallas Mavericks, sports season, Jim Jackson, National Basketball Association, Jay Vincent, Steve Nash, J. J. Barea, Europe. Luka Doncic is only in his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks, but he’s already stamping his name in the record books. If he keeps up his current pace, it won’t be long before he owns almost every significant statistical record for the franchise.
Worldchatsports.com

Kaluma Helps Uganda to First AfroBasket Win in History

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and five rebounds to help Uganda to its first win ever at AfroBasket on Friday afternoon in Kigali, Rwanda by an 80-66 score vs. Cameroon. Uganda had been 0-7 in three prior trips in play at the African Basketball Championship.
SportsBBC

Afrobasket: South Sudan target fairytale semi-final spot

South Sudan coach Royal Ivey has praised the bond within his squad as the Afrobasket debutants try to book a shock place in Saturday's semi-finals. On Thursday, a team that only joined world body Fiba in 2013, two years after the country's independence, could become one of Africa's four best if they beat Tunisia in the quarter-finals.
NBAnevadasportsnet.com

Nevada alum Nisré Zouzoua starring for Ivory Coast national team at AfroBasket 2021

Nisré Zouzoua, who played for the Nevada basketball team from 2017-20, has been starring for the Ivory Coast national team at FIBA AfroBasket 2021. Zouzoua is averaging 12 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 18.8 minutes per game at the tournament. He’s made 50 percent of his shots, including 47.1 percent from three.
FIFAvavel.com

Highlights: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this result, both countries earned their first point in the qualifiers; it should be recalled that they are in Sector D, along with Cameroon and Malawi, teams that will make their debut this afternoon.
Sportsteamusa.org

U.S. Women's Goalball Advance To Finals After Double Overtime And Extra Throw Win Over Brazil

TOKYO — In what is already being called one of the greatest games in goalball history, Team USA took on Brazil in the semifinals at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Thursday night at Makuhari Messe Hall was the second time the two teams would go up against one another in Tokyo, having played in the opening round. The U.S. narrowly won that game in a score of 6-4. In Rio, Team USA and Brazil played for third, with the South American team leaving empty-handed. Five of the six U.S. players on this team were there for the bronze medal match in 2016.
FIFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Eric Bailly's Flying Head Kick Gives Away A Penalty For Ivory Coast

Eric Bailly went full Eric Bailly and tried to take an opponent's head off with a flying kick to the head, during Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifier with Cameroon. There was a time last season when some Manchester United fans felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team would be better off with Bailly in defence over Victor Lindelof, before the signing of Raphael Varane put to bed the argument of who should partner Harry Maguire.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Ex-West Ham striker Haller stars as Ivory Coast trump Cameroon

Johannesburg (AFP) – Former West Ham attacker Sebastien Haller scored twice in nine minutes to give the Ivory Coast a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over fellow African top-10 nation Cameroon in Abidjan on Monday. Haller, who moved to Ajax Amsterdam last January after scoring 14 goals in 54 outings...
Soccerkion546.com

Messi record: he’s top South American international scorer

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine star Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the top international goal scorer in South American soccer. The 34-year-old netted all the goals in Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying and now has 79 for the national team. Messi’s record came at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires in front of about 20,000 fans. Messi had a troubled relationship with the national team, with a series of hurtful defeats in World Cups and Copa Americas, until he led the team to the continental title against Brazil in July.
NBAESPN

Former Boomers captain Matt Nielsen named Spurs' NBA assistant coach

Former Boomers captain Matt Nielsen has been promoted to NBA assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, in the latest big step in his career. Nielsen, who worked as Brian Goorjian's assistant for the Boomers' bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, joins Becky Hammon and Mitch Johnson on head coach Gregg Popovich's staff.
NBAkion546.com

Sun start on 17-0 run, clinch double bye to semifinals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 75-57 to secure a double bye to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. Connecticut won its 11th straight game, having not lost since the season resumed from the Olympic break. The Sun sit atop the standings, two games ahead of Las Vegas with three games to play, and need one win in their final three games to secure the top seed. Brionna Jones added 15 points for Connecticut. Nneka Ogwumike and Nia Coffey each scored 12 points for Los Angeles.
Soccerkion546.com

Argentina cruises with Messi; Brazil and Uruguay also win

SAO PAULO (AP) — A hat trick by Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Bolivia at home in a South American World Cup qualifier to leave the side second on the table. Leader Brazil won its eighth in eight matches against Peru with goals by Everton Ribeiro and Neymar. Earlier Uruguay moved into third place after beating Ecuador 1-0 with a header by Gastón Pereiro near the final whistle. Colombia also secured an important 3-1 home victory against Chile. The top four teams in South American qualifiers get direct spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar and the fifth-place team will go into an intercontinental playoff.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Former Dallas Mavericks Player Signs With This Team

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Nate Hinton to a contract. The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below and the article on the team's site can be read here. Hinton played for the Dallas Mavericks last season on...
Tenniskion546.com

Teen dream: Raducanu, 18, Fernandez, 19, into US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the professional era by beating 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the U.S. Open. Raducanu will play another unseeded teen in Saturday’s final: Canada’s 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The 18-year-old Raducanu is ranked 150th and appearing in her second major tournament. She won all 18 sets she has played at Flushing Meadows during three matches in qualifying and six in the main draw. Raducanu is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon at age 17 in 2004.
Soccerkion546.com

Sao Paulo says Alves to leave club due to delayed payments

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo says Brazil right back Dani Alves will no longer be playing for his boyhood club due to delayed salary payments that he is owed. The 38-year-old defender has multiple honors with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Alves did not show up for training after spending the last two weeks with Brazil’s national team for World Cup qualifiers. He still hopes to play at the 2022 World Cup.
NBAkion546.com

Lakers trade Marc Gasol’s rights back to Memphis Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have traded the rights to Marc Gasol back to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons. The Lakers also sent a second-round pick in 2024 and cash to Memphis on Friday in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese big man Wang Zhelin. ESPN then reported the Grizzlies intend to waive Gasol, who plans to begin the new NBA season at home in Spain. The move saves the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax.

