CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrebonne Parish, LA

On sinking Isle de Jean Charles, Ida shredded the few remaining homes

By TRISTAN BAURICK
NOLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLE DE JEAN CHARLES - Albert Naquin had been dreading the drive to see what Hurricane Ida did to his people's longtime home. “If anything’s still there, it’s a good thing,” said Naquin, 74, chief of the Isle de Jean Charles band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe, as he traveled the narrow land bridge that leads to the island, a rapidly sinking and eroding sliver of marsh in a remote corner of Terrebonne Parish.

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Extreme Weather#The Isle De Jean Charles#Zeta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy