On sinking Isle de Jean Charles, Ida shredded the few remaining homes

ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES - Albert Naquin had been dreading the drive to see what Hurricane Ida did to his people's longtime home. “If anything’s still there, it’s a good thing,” said Naquin, 74, chief of the Isle de Jean Charles band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe, as he traveled the narrow land bridge that leads to the island, a rapidly sinking and eroding sliver of marsh in a remote corner of Terrebonne Parish.