Over 2,000 Tourism Workers in Jamaica Vaccinated in Vaccination Drive
[OCHO RIOS, Jamaica] – Well over 2,000 tourism workers in Jamaica have been vaccinated using one of three vaccines made available to them at a number of strategic blitz sites organized by the new Tourism Vaccination Task Force, in its first three days of major activities. The Task Force was established to facilitate the vaccination of all tourism workers island-wide. As a result, they have organized a series of vaccination blitzes, with the first being held on August 30.sflcn.com
