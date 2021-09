After being spotted touring art exhibitions in Berlin following the release of DONDA, Kanye West has now broken his silence in an interview with German tabloid newspaper Bild. Sporting another obscuring black mask, ‘Ye spoke to a reporter about his plans now that his tenth studio album has been released. The rapper revealed that he traveled to Berlin to discuss plans to rebuild schools in his hometown of Chicago with some of his favorite architects. Also noting that he will be working on new music during his time in Germany’s capital city. “God put me on this earth to make music,” said Kanye. “God put Demna here to design. God put Tadao Andō here to create architecture. God gifted Turrell. God all send us here for a certain reason and I have to make music.”