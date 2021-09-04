CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till Results

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC FIGHT NIGHT: BRUNSON vs TILL will take place Saturday, September 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special time of 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT and the main card at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Middleweights looking to solidify their place in the title chase collide in this weekend’s main event as Derek Brunson and Darren Till go toe-to-toe to close out the night. Brunson has been the “Emerging Contender Killer” over the course of his four-fight winning streak, turning back a collection of fighters on solid runs looking to climb the divisional ladder at his expense. After dispatching Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch in 2019, the Top 15 stalwart handed Edmen Shahbazyan the first loss of his career last summer, and halted Kevin Holland’s rapid ascent in March, pushing his record to 11-4 in his last 15 appearances and 22-7 overall.
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Generally speaking, the most exciting part of a horse race is when the pack comes out of the final bend and reaches the top of the stretch — the long straightaway leading to the finish line, where leaders can falter, looming hopefuls can get boxed in, and unexpected closers can make sweeping charges from well behind, producing a thrilling, electric race to the finish.
UFCufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Key Stats: 29 takedowns landed (3rd), 31.2% takedown accuracy (9th), 8 finishes (tied 1st) What It Means: Brunson is an explosive fighter who has learned to hone his athletic skills in the most efficient way, especially of late. He has heavy hands and tenacious wrestling, and as he’s learned to blend those skills with a patient approach, he has found plenty of success against the best middleweights. He can often walk opponents down because of the threat of his wrestling, and he does well to disguise shots with big punches or feint a takedown attempt and come over the top with a huge punch.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 36 results – Brunson vs. Till

The UFC will host UFC Vegas 36 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. In the night’s main event, former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till looks to inch closer to a shot at the middleweight title when he meets Derek Brunson at 185-pounds. MyMMANews.com will have your UFC Vegas 36 results below.

