Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, is going indie, launching her own label, BHAD Music, and releasing a new single called “Miss Understood” on Sept. 17. She’s also advocating for artists to retain master rights to their music, crediting Kanye West for inspiring the move. “Kanye brought a lot of attention last year to artists owning their masters,” says Bregoli. “I feel lucky to be 18 and now I get to own mine going forward. I have my own platform to get my music out to my fans.” The rapper was signed to APG/Atlantic Records in 2017 based on the strength of the...