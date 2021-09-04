CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Tesla Is Under Serious Pressure

By Martin Bigg
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite what the name suggests, Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability is not a fully self-driving system. We're still a very long way away from fully autonomous driving tech becoming a reality. Fully autonomous driving systems are classed as Level 5, but Tesla's Full Self-Driving is still only Level 2, requiring drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and always be attentive. There are plenty of videos of near misses online that demonstrate why Tesla's Full Self-Driving is only in beta because the system is far from foolproof.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Orlando, FL
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Teslas#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen CEO Has A Tough Message For EV Fans

The auto industry is undergoing rapid changes like never before. Two major transitions are currently happening: the end of combustion engines in favor of battery electrics and autonomous driving. They go hand in hand. Not everyone fully understands this, especially electric vehicle advocates and influencers. They often think EVs are the answer to many problems but the reality is they're only one part of a much larger equation. They're not the big so-called "game-changer." That honor, according to Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, belongs to autonomous driving.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Warns Chip Shortage To Continue Into 2023

The ongoing chip shortage in the automotive industry will likely continue into 2023. This is according to the CEO of Daimler AG, Ola Kallenius. Kallenius stated that the shortage would continue for the immediate future but that the situation will likely improve in the fourth quarter of 2021. That being said, the existing structural problems will still negatively affect 2022, with things only getting better in 2023. The current shortage is particularly relevant to Mercedes-Benz, as it's currently busy taking the fight to Tesla. It will roll out a few EVs shortly, including the EQE and the first dedicated all-electric AMG model.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Settling the Debate: Does Tesla's Autopilot Save Lives or Risk Them?

Tesla’s autopilot won’t ever drink and drive, which makes it objectively better than humans in some respects. But is it actually safe?. The EV manufacturer claims that their autopilot technology is saving lives, and there have been some reported incidents that validate their claims. However, at the same time, there have also been a variety of different kinds of autopilot road accidents, some of which were caused by errors with autopilot systems.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

DEDUCED RECKONING: Ford’s Jim Farley is serious about electric vehicles

If you drive by a car dealer’s lot these days you will find it bereft of vehicles. When the vaccination rates in the country started to soar and we all wanted to be out and about, the rate of new car sales soared on an annualized basis to close to 18 million vehicles. It was nirvana for just about every brand. Then the shortage of chips to complete the cars coming down the assembly lines became overwhelming.
SoftwarePosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Poaches One Of Apple's Main Car Developers

The automotive industry is growing more intertwined with the tech industry, spurred on by not just EVs, but also the staggering amount of connectivity in today's vehicles. So sometimes a tech company like Apple steals away an auto exec, like the computer giant did with BMW i8 developer Ulrich Kranz, who made the move to Apple in June.
Carstorquenews.com

Tesla Patents Laser Windshield Wipers

We have news of Tesla patenting laser windshield wipers, according to sources familiar with the matter. Let's see why Tesla might do such a thing. Here is the link to the official patent registration. Let's start with the patent abstract:. "A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics...
Carsinsideevs.com

Ukrainian Tesla Driver Unofficially Uses Full Self-Driving

Tesla does plan to roll out Full Self-Driving in Europe too, but right now it’s only available for registered beta testers in the United States. Recently, Elon Musk announced that there is good chance they will turn the program into a public beta soon, but that has not happened yet and the European rollout is surely even further in the future.
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Huge Gasoline Leak Forces Ford Mustang Production To Stop

Like many automakers, Ford has had to make cutbacks as the semiconductor chip shortage continues to disrupt the auto industry. Back in July, several Ford production sites were shut down for a week due to supply issues, affecting popular models such as the Mustang, F-150, and Explorer. Once again, Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant has been forced to shut down this week, but this time the semiconductor shortage is not to blame.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

A Bunch Of Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep Models Have Stopped Being Produced

When things go bad in the auto industry, they tend to go bad in a big way. The ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips is evidence of that, affecting every automaker from Ford to BMW, the latter of which thought it would be immune to the shortage but is now experiencing the opposite. The shortage has caused delays and sometimes total shutdowns, and now Stellantis is feeling the hurt too. According to a report from Automotive News, production of the Ram 1500 and Chrysler Pacifica has now been halted in both the US and Canada, and it's not the first time either.
BusinessCNN

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage takes another bite out of its plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 Performance Boosted To 543 Horsepower

Manhart is best known for tuning cars made by the likes of BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen. To show what it can do, the German tuner recently gave the M5 CS a 777-hp upgrade. The tuner is not, however, renowned for modifying electric cars, so it comes as a surprise to find that Manhart's latest aftermarket project is based on the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Tesla Model Y Driver Crash Into A Building At High Speed

This week, Tesla drivers are back in the news, following an unfortunate meeting between a Model Y and a building. The unknown driver was demonstrating the straight-line speed most EVs are known for. As his friend who did the filming rightly states, "when you're just going straight, that sh*t is fun." As far as famous last words go, those are pretty epic. Man, hubris is such a fun spectator sport. For the record, nobody was hurt in this accident.
EnvironmentPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's Breakthrough On Recycling Rare Earth Metals Could Be Huge

There are still a few hangups with electric vehicles. They still cost more than the equivalent gasoline counterparts. They still produce range anxiety for most customers. And we still get a lot of our electricity from fossil fuels. All of that is in addition to the problem of sourcing and recycling rare earth metals. But Nissan has an answer for that, at least the recycling part. GM already has an idea to reduce the impact of mining for the metals.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Has A Secret Plan To Steal Sales From Porsche

There was a time when Lotus was on the brink of collapse, but these darker times are now thankfully a distant memory. After being rescued by China's Geely, Lotus has the financial backing and resources to launch as many as four new models over the next five years including the long-awaited Emira, the company's first all-new sports car in over a decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy