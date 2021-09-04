Tesla Is Under Serious Pressure
Despite what the name suggests, Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability is not a fully self-driving system. We're still a very long way away from fully autonomous driving tech becoming a reality. Fully autonomous driving systems are classed as Level 5, but Tesla's Full Self-Driving is still only Level 2, requiring drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and always be attentive. There are plenty of videos of near misses online that demonstrate why Tesla's Full Self-Driving is only in beta because the system is far from foolproof.
