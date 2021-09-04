Tesla Is Under Serious Pressure

When things go bad in the auto industry, they tend to go bad in a big way. The ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips is evidence of that, affecting every automaker from Ford to BMW, the latter of which thought it would be immune to the shortage but is now experiencing the opposite. The shortage has caused delays and sometimes total shutdowns, and now Stellantis is feeling the hurt too. According to a report from Automotive News, production of the Ram 1500 and Chrysler Pacifica has now been halted in both the US and Canada, and it's not the first time either.