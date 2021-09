Marc Brooks joined up with Cascade Relief Team to help 'Trapper Ben' after he lost his Estacada home.Marc Brooks grew up in Colton, and back in September 2021 when the wildland fires hit so close to his childhood home, he wanted to help. Brooks said he noticed how many people from his hometown were posting on Facebook that they needed help evacuating their livestock, so he took to social media and set up a page where people could connect with needs and secure vehicles that could help transport animals for temporary relocation. Brooks joined up with the newly...