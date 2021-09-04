CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Saints safety Eric Burrell tries out for Patriots

By John Sigler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Jynl_0bmmJ1J700

Eric Burrell was all over the field for the New Orleans Saints in their two preseason games, but it wasn’t enough for him to win a roster spot. And after not being brought back to the practice squad, the safety tried out for the New England Patriots on Friday, Sept. 3, per the daily NFL transactions wire.

But he wasn’t initially signed to a contract — neither was Rodney Clemons, another young free agent safety. Initially picked up by the Saints as an undrafted signee out of Wisconsin, the former Badgers standout competed for a backup job with the likes of Bryce Thompson, Deuce Wallace, and Jeff Heath over the summer. The Saints ultimately went with Heath as a surprise addition to the 53-man roster.

So we’ll have to see where Burrell goes from here. He could return to New Orleans later on down the line, but for now they’re set at the position between entrenched starters Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson playing heavy snaps as the team’s nickel back and J.T. Gray earning All-Pro votes on special teams. Hopefully the rookie lands on his feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPltt_0bmmJ1J700

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Heath
Person
Bryce Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Gets Another Shot In NFL, Re-Signs With New Orleans Saints

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster. Hogan, who was released by the Saints last week as part of the team’s roster cuts, is re-signing with New Orleans ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season. After a brief retirement from football where he tried his hand at pro lacrosse, Hogan is getting another shot in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He was impressive for the Saints during training camp and the preseason, and given New Orleans’ depleted receiving corps, the 33-year-old Hogan will likely have a role in Week...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints keep loading up on former Vikings this offseason

While not technically rivals, the Vikings and the Saints fanbases both have valid reasons to be mad at the opposition. That certainly adds fuel to the fire with what New Orleans has been doing with its roster lately. The Saints added Jaleel Johnson, a defensive tackle who started 16 games for Minnesota in 2020, to the practice squad.
NFLYardbarker

Saints Cut Former Falcons RB

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta. Freeman was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Falcons when they signed him to a five-year contract worth $41.25 million in 2017.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Tom Brady and former Patriots pay tribute

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and a host of former Patriots teammates have sent touching tributes to former wide receiver David Patten after news broke of his sudden death on Friday morning. As per ESPN, Daivd Patten, 47, who was a member of the Patriots’ first three Super...
NFLCBS Sports

Agent's Take: Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford among quarterbacks with something to prove in 2021

Offensive players, excluding quarterbacks, and defensive players to keep an eye on were covered in articles last week. Now, the focus turns to passers. Every season, a different set of players face a crossroads or have something to prove for a variety of reasons. The most common reasons are related to age, contract or salary cap concerns, injury, poor performance or off-the-field issues.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Release Veteran Safety Before Season-Opener vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints made some pretty significant moves just two days before their season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. On Friday afternoon, the franchise announced the release of ninth-year veteran safety Jeff Heath. After spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and his...
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots did not try to trade Cam Newton before cutting him

Plenty of teams ostensibly could use quarterbacks. Before cutting the quarterback who, as of as week or so ago, was the starter in New England, the Patriots did not try to trade that player to a team that perhaps would want to sign him. Per a league source, the Patriots...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Why the Patriots should pursue a trade for Saints’ Michael Thomas

The New England Patriots did something they aren’t known for this offseason. They spent lavishly, in free agency. The normally cost-conscious Patriots had money to spend and they were aggressive in doing so. Could they consider being even more aggressive by making a trade for New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy