College Sports

Isaiah Thomas, Sooners defense take over in the second quarter

By Jay Attal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The opening 15 minutes had Sooners fans a little nervous as the Tulane Green Wave looked sharp and polished on two touchdown drives. But the defense buckled down to start the second quarter and has helped OU take a commanding 37-14 lead into intermission.

Nik Bonitto started Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt’s misfortune by torpedoing himself onto a botched snap that led to a short field and a Sooners’ field goal.

On the very next drive, Isaiah Thomas introduced himself to Pratt by erasing a nine-yard rush and creating another turnover.

The pressure began to mount on the Green Wave as they became buried underneath 23 unanswered points from the Sooners offense. Thomas would then force a punt on Tulane’s next drive with a critical sack on 3rd and 12.

That sack would set the stage for fellow pass rusher Reggie Grimes to land one last punch for the defense before intermission.

With the Sooners firing on all cylinders on offense, defense, and special teams; this game is poised to become the blowout it was expected to be.

The second half is now underway on ABC.

